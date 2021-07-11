Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $451.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.60 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,420. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $321.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,517. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $232.53 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

