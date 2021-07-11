Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.