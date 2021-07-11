Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Sell

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

