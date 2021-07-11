Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Hold

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

PSTX opened at $9.04 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218 over the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

