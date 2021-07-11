Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Hold

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.