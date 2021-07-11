Zacks Investment Research Lowers AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AACAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.