Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

