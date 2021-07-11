Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) to “Buy”

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

