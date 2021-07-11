Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BBIO stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after acquiring an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.