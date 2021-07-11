Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

