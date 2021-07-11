Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

