ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $2,181,657.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,316.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

