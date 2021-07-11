Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

