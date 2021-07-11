Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $656.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

