Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $11.48 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 1.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

