Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.