Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

