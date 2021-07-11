Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 323,237 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,237 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Qurate Retail worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.67 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

