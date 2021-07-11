Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Position Decreased by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 4.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,606,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

