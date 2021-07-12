-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uranium Energy.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,095. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.