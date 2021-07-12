-$0.06 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

