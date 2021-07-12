$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.