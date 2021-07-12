$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $156,208.50. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Insiders sold 7,640 shares of company stock worth $295,140 in the last three months.

NYSE:ON traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,052. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

