-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $23.90. 7,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,132. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,051. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

