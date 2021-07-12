$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

