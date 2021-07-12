$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $257.43.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.