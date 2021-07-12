$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $52.70. 25,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,232. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.