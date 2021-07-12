$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.86. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Air Lease stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.
