$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renalytix AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 7,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,341. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

