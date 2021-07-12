$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.90. 504,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $140.17.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

