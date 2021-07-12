$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,108.

Shares of NYSE:MPWR traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,445. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

