$101.37 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $101.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

