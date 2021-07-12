$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $101.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.05.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

