1,056,591 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,056,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sibanye Stillwater as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,428. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

