11,120 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,352 shares of company stock worth $6,061,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE JBL opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.