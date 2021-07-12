133,459 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $514,000.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

LEGOU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 13,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.