$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 246,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,063. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

