14,100 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

