1,442 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $176.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

