1,493 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $527.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.01 and a 12-month high of $528.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

