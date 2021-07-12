$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 173,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,062. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

