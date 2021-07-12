$18.04 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $18.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $88.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.89 million, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $129.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

CDXS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 34,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

