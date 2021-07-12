19,612 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 20.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

