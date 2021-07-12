$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the lowest is $2.02. Lear reported earnings per share of ($4.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.85 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

LEA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $102.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

