$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $11.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 515,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,965. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

