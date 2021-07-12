$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $185.78. 189,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

