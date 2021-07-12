$2.86 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.93. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $422.32. 3,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,733. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

