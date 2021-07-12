21,714 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,444 shares of company stock worth $7,056,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

