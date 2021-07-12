$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.95 million. American Software posted sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $222,615.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,157. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

