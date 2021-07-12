2,906 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $292.71 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

